Monday Jan 25 2021
Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars

Monday Jan 25, 2021

British publication Eastern Eye named three major Pakistani stars in its list of '30 under 30 Global Asian Stars'.

It names actors Aiman Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly among many others.

It praised the actors for their work in the industry and why they are part of the list.

The list also includes big names like Zayn Malik, Naomi Scott and Rupi Kaur. 

"She may only be 22-year-old, but the talented actress is already the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. The small screen superstar has been lighting up television for nearly a decade and has the world at her feet right now. With no shortage of offers, she will pick projects carefully and build on her immense popularity." the publication writes about Aiman. 

"He may have only made his acting debut in 2016, but the Pakistani actor has had a rapid rise since then and starred in a massive number of marvellous projects. The 27-year-old has positioned himself perfectly as the future of film and TV in his country. With more big film and TV projects on the way, he is one to look out for," it mentions regarding Bilal. 

"The 27-year-old actress has had a boss-like presence on Pakistani television for over a decade and established herself as an A-list superstar. She will add to her already burgeoning list of world-class projects with more work in major film and TV productions, where she will be the centre of attention," the publication writes about Sajal. 



