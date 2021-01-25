Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is known for wowing fans with her sense of style.

It was no different this time as the stunner left fans floored with her most recent post on Instagram.

The diva can be seen turning heads in a black and white ethnic outfit.

The simple yet elegant look was finished off with black pumps, subtle makeup and curled locks.

Fans were just as impressed as many were quick to shower her with compliments. 

"A beautiful dress and good makeup‼️ That’s all I need," she writes in the caption. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap
Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars

Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars
Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers

Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers
Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location
Meera reveals her wedding date

Meera reveals her wedding date
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship
Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message

Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message
Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father in tear-jerking post

Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father in tear-jerking post
Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap
Meesha Shafi defamation case: Court issues written order of Ali Zafar's claims

Meesha Shafi defamation case: Court issues written order of Ali Zafar's claims

Fans swoon over Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled photos

Fans swoon over Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled photos

Latest

view all