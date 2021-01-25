Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is known for wowing fans with her sense of style.

It was no different this time as the stunner left fans floored with her most recent post on Instagram.

The diva can be seen turning heads in a black and white ethnic outfit.

The simple yet elegant look was finished off with black pumps, subtle makeup and curled locks.

Fans were just as impressed as many were quick to shower her with compliments.

"A beautiful dress and good makeup‼️ That’s all I need," she writes in the caption.

Take a look:







