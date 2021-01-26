Venue for PDM's Kashmir Day rally changed after Nawaz Sharif's call to Maulana Fazl

In this file photo PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif is meeting with JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif calls JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman

Earlier, DG ISPR had said that he doesn't see any reason for PDM to head to Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: After a telephonic conversation between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, the venue for Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Kashmir Day rally has been moved from Rawalpindi to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing unnamed sources, Geo News reported on Tuesday that a delegation of senior PML-N leaders including AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on the PDM chief following Nawaz's call.

The decision to move the venue from Rawalpindi to AJK was finalised after the meeting on the request of PML-N - which is also hosting the February 5 political gathering.

Earlier this month, the Maulana had announced that the PDM would hold a Kashmir Day rally at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. This will be part of the ongoing anti-government efforts being launched by the 11-party alliance.

It may be added here that Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Babar Iftikhar had said in a January 11 press briefing that he doesn't see any reason for the PDM to head to Rawalpindi - the city where the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters is located.



"If it all they want to come, we will take care of them. Serve them tea [chai paani]. What more can I say," he quipped as the mediapersons present broke into smiles.

When asked if there would be any action taken against those smearing the army, the ISPR chief said the army is simply doing its job and will respond to criticism only when it is felt that is based on facts or holds some weight.

"We are pre-occupied and do not want to get involved in such things nor will we. We have stayed the course [and] we will stay the course."