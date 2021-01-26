Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Michael B. Jordan opens up about ‘committed’ romance with Lori Harvey

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Michael B. Jordan opens up about ‘committed’ romance with Lori Harvey

Insiders close to Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan have come forward to spill the beans behind the actor's “committed” relationship with Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori.

The source shed light on it all during their interview with Entertainment Tonight and were quoted saying, “Michael B. Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.”

“Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato turns executive producer for comedy show based on eating disorder

Demi Lovato turns executive producer for comedy show based on eating disorder
FKA Twigs touches on harrowing abuse by ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I felt so controlled'

FKA Twigs touches on harrowing abuse by ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I felt so controlled'
Dakota Johnson opens up about getting therapy

Dakota Johnson opens up about getting therapy
Price Charles born with 'sense of entitlement,' is a hypocrite, says royal expert

Price Charles born with 'sense of entitlement,' is a hypocrite, says royal expert
How Prince Harry 'doomed' Meghan Markle's royal future before tying the knot

How Prince Harry 'doomed' Meghan Markle's royal future before tying the knot
Royal expert says Kamala Harris might join Meghan and Harry on Archewell podcast

Royal expert says Kamala Harris might join Meghan and Harry on Archewell podcast
Keira Knightley says no to filming intimate scenes for men

Keira Knightley says no to filming intimate scenes for men
Scott Disick breaks silence on Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker

Scott Disick breaks silence on Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' split is temporary, say close friends

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' split is temporary, say close friends

Selena Gomez fangirls over Billie Eilish wearing her Rare Beauty line

Selena Gomez fangirls over Billie Eilish wearing her Rare Beauty line
Khloe Kardashian reveals how KUWTK almost never happened

Khloe Kardashian reveals how KUWTK almost never happened
Kate Hudson opens up about her relationship with estranged father Bill Hudson

Kate Hudson opens up about her relationship with estranged father Bill Hudson

Latest

view all