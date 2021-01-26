Michael B. Jordan opens up about ‘committed’ romance with Lori Harvey

Insiders close to Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan have come forward to spill the beans behind the actor's “committed” relationship with Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori.



The source shed light on it all during their interview with Entertainment Tonight and were quoted saying, “Michael B. Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.”

“Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”