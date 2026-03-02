 
Geo News

Timothee Chalamet celebrates yearly SAG ritual with mom Nicole Flender

Timothee Chalamet attended SAG Awards 2026 with his mom by his side

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 02, 2026

Timothee Chalamet attended SAG Awards 2026 with his mom by his side
Timothee Chalamet attended SAG Awards 2026 with his mom by his side

Timothee Chalamet attended the SAG Awards 2026 with his mother Nicole Flender by his side, but it wasn’t the first time the duo arrived at the award ceremony together.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, and looked back on their ritual of attending the show together which spans over years.

The Dune star shared three pictures on his Stories – from when he was likely a teenager posing next to his mom in matching outfits, another from years ago at the ceremony, and one from last year when Chalamet won the award for his performance in A Complete Unknown.

Timothee Chalamet celebrates yearly SAG ritual with mom Nicole Flender
Timothee Chalamet celebrates yearly SAG ritual with mom Nicole Flender

The Oscar-nominated actor enjoyed the 2026 SAG ceremony too, staying by Flender’s side throughout, as he introduced her to many fellow actors, including Jacob Elordi.

Timothee Chalamet celebrates yearly SAG ritual with mom Nicole Flender


Chalamet and his mom share a close bond and she accompanied him to several premieres of his movie Marty Supreme this year.

At one such event, the SAG winner told the press, "My mother is everything to me. I’m so proud to be her son. She gave me everything. She gave me confidence. I think she’s proud too. I hope so.”

While the Call Me By Your Name actor did not take the award home on Sunday, he is still a strong contender for the Oscars, scheduled to take place on March 15.

Michael B. Jordan's SAG win raise chances for Oscars in tight race
Michael B. Jordan's SAG win raise chances for Oscars in tight race
Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Makeup artist claims to be Jim Carrey imposter amid 'clone' conspiracy
Makeup artist claims to be Jim Carrey imposter amid 'clone' conspiracy
‘Yellowstone' spinoff 'Marshals' stuns fans with major development
‘Yellowstone' spinoff 'Marshals' stuns fans with major development
Rosanna Pansino accuses MrBeast of buying YouTube views
Rosanna Pansino accuses MrBeast of buying YouTube views
Michelle Williams pays tribute to James Van Der Beek at Actor Awards 2026
Michelle Williams pays tribute to James Van Der Beek at Actor Awards 2026
Cardi B shuts down haters on stage with savage clapback
Cardi B shuts down haters on stage with savage clapback
Bowen Yang held back by surprising circumstances to attend SAG Awards
Bowen Yang held back by surprising circumstances to attend SAG Awards