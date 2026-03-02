Timothee Chalamet celebrates yearly SAG ritual with mom Nicole Flender

Timothee Chalamet attended SAG Awards 2026 with his mom by his side

Timothee Chalamet attended the SAG Awards 2026 with his mother Nicole Flender by his side, but it wasn’t the first time the duo arrived at the award ceremony together.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, and looked back on their ritual of attending the show together which spans over years.

The Dune star shared three pictures on his Stories – from when he was likely a teenager posing next to his mom in matching outfits, another from years ago at the ceremony, and one from last year when Chalamet won the award for his performance in A Complete Unknown.

The Oscar-nominated actor enjoyed the 2026 SAG ceremony too, staying by Flender’s side throughout, as he introduced her to many fellow actors, including Jacob Elordi.





Chalamet and his mom share a close bond and she accompanied him to several premieres of his movie Marty Supreme this year.

At one such event, the SAG winner told the press, "My mother is everything to me. I’m so proud to be her son. She gave me everything. She gave me confidence. I think she’s proud too. I hope so.”

While the Call Me By Your Name actor did not take the award home on Sunday, he is still a strong contender for the Oscars, scheduled to take place on March 15.