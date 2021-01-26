Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez touches on alleged Botox claims: ‘I don't have to lie’

Jennifer Lopez recently cleared the air regarding reoccurring rumors about alleged Botox injection appointments.

The star shed light on it all shortly after Instagram netizens accused her of getting Botox injections.

Shortly thereafter, she turned to People magazine and claimed, "I don't judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that's fine! But I don't want people lying on me and saying, 'Oh, she's trying to make believe that this stuff works’.”

“No, I'm telling you what I do that works! Please don't call me a liar. I don't have to lie about things. I've been pretty honest about my whole life. If I had, I would say, 'Yeah, you're right,' but I don't want people going, 'Stop lying, you're doing this, you're doing that,' when that's just not true.”

"I just felt it had to be set straight, but in a loving way. And one of my big beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and lift up other women. I think that that is important for us to do for each other instead of trying to tear people down."

