Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart is the spitting image of Princess Diana in first look of ‘Spencer’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Rise and shine royal fans! All new content on the life of Princess Diana is officially on its way. 

A wave of euphoria was unleashed after the first look of Kristen Stewart’s character of the late royal was unveiled for the upcoming film, Spencer.

After the photo of the Twilight actor looking like a spitting image of the Princess of Wales was released, many fans who were skeptical about Stewart’s casting were convinced that she was, indeed, the right choice.

Earlier, speaking about the character, Stewart had told Jimmy Kimmel: “I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly.”

“I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away...it’s hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here,” she said.


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston gets her hair highlighted by Friends' stylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston gets her hair highlighted by Friends' stylist Chris McMillan
Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres pay homage to comedy icon Cloris Leachman

Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres pay homage to comedy icon Cloris Leachman
Halsey is expecting her first child

Halsey is expecting her first child

Sofia Richie radiates happiness and beauty in her new snap

Sofia Richie radiates happiness and beauty in her new snap
Bella Hadid gives fans major style envy during her outing in Paris

Bella Hadid gives fans major style envy during her outing in Paris
Nicole Kidman breaks silence about being cast as 'Lucille Ball'

Nicole Kidman breaks silence about being cast as 'Lucille Ball'
Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire for shunning social media following abuse

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire for shunning social media following abuse

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom put marriage plans 'on the backburner'

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom put marriage plans 'on the backburner'
FKA Twigs opens up about the ordeal of going through racist abuse online

FKA Twigs opens up about the ordeal of going through racist abuse online

Kourtney Kardashian's kids approve of her new love interest Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's kids approve of her new love interest Travis Barker
Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok

Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok

Latest

view all