Thursday Jan 28 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chances of return ‘torpedoed’ by ‘Finding Freedom’

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘torpedoed’ their chances of coming to the British royal family, as per experts.

As per columnist Celia Walden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography, Finding Freedom, ‘cemented’ their new lives.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book shares the couple’s side of the story about why they decided to part ways with the Firm.

Walden wrote a piece for The Telegraph earlier, saying: “With any further negotiation surely off the table, it’s a no-deal Megxit.”

The Daily Mail also reported then that all chances of a royal return were scrapped owing to the bombshell biography.

Citing a royal source, the outlet reported: “It doesn’t seem [as] if there is any way of going back now.”

Meanwhile, a report by The Sun claims that the pair’s Megxit deal is likely to get extended as they negotiate with the royal fold.

Citing a top aide, the paper said: “Expect things to drag past March 31.”

