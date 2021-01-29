Can't connect right now! retry
Former MNA and JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt passes away at 65

Jamat-e-Islami leader and former MNA Hafiz Salman Butt passes away on Thursday, January 28, per JI sources. Photo: Twitter
  • JI leader and former MNA Hafiz Salman Butt has passed away due to a heart attack
  • JI spokesperson says he was 65 years of age and was hospitalised after suffering the heart attack
  • His funeral prayers will be held in Mansoorah tomorrow at 2pm, per JI sources

LAHORE: Former Member of the National Assembly and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt has passed away on Thursday, JI spokesperson has revealed.

According to the JI Lahore spokesperson, Hafiz Salman Butt suffered a heart attack last night. The deceased was 65 years of age.

Per Geo News, Hafiz Salman Butt was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital after suffering from the heart attack. He had diabetes for a long time.

The JI spokesperson added that the deceased's funeral prayers will be held in Mansoorah tomorrow at 2pm.

Read more: Jamaat-e-Islami chief rules out joining opposition alliance against PTI

Expressing grief over the demise, Dr Samina Raheel Qazi, the daughter of former Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Qazi Hussain Ahmed, took to Twitter and wrote that Hafiz Salman Butt was a brave man, both inside and outside of the National Assembly.

"May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous," Dr Qazi wrote.

Read more: 'Ignoramus student failing despite cheating,' JI's Sirajul Haq lashes out at PM Imran Khan

