Former MNA and JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt passes away at 65

Friday Jan 29, 2021
LAHORE: Former Member of the National Assembly and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt has passed away on Thursday, JI spokesperson has revealed.
According to the JI Lahore spokesperson, Hafiz Salman Butt suffered a heart attack last night. The deceased was 65 years of age.
Per Geo News, Hafiz Salman Butt was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital after suffering from the heart attack. He had diabetes for a long time.
The JI spokesperson added that the deceased's funeral prayers will be held in Mansoorah tomorrow at 2pm.
Expressing grief over the demise, Dr Samina Raheel Qazi, the daughter of former Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Qazi Hussain Ahmed, took to Twitter and wrote that Hafiz Salman Butt was a brave man, both inside and outside of the National Assembly.
"May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous," Dr Qazi wrote.
