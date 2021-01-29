Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Barack Obama remembers actress Cicely Tyson

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Barack Obama remembers actress Cicely Tyson

Former US president Barack Obama remembered fashion model and actress Cicely Tyson, who passed away at age of 96 on Thursday.

Obama took to his official Twitter handle and posted a throwback photo featuring Cicely and his wife Michelle Obama and said, “In her extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson was one of the rare award-winning actors whose work on the screen was surpassed only by what she was able to accomplish off of it.”

“She had a heart unlike any other—and for 96 years, she left a mark on the world that few will ever match.”

Michelle Obama also took to her Instagram and shared photos with Cicely and wrote, “What struck me every time I spent time with Cicely Tyson was not necessarily her star power—though that was evident enough—it was her humanity.”

“Just by walking into a room, she had this way of elevating everyone around her. She was the personification of beauty, grace, wisdom, and strength, carrying forward a flame that not only guided her for 96 pathbreaking years but lit the way for so many of us.”

“I’ll miss her dearly, but I smile knowing how many people she inspired, just like me, to walk a little taller, speak a little more freely, and live a little bit more like God intended.”

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid shows off her long hair in latest selfie

Gigi Hadid shows off her long hair in latest selfie
'I’m A Celebrity' star bitten by a snake during her shocking trial: Watch

'I’m A Celebrity' star bitten by a snake during her shocking trial: Watch
Drake demands Usher vs Justin Timberlake VERZUZ face-off

Drake demands Usher vs Justin Timberlake VERZUZ face-off
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is the epitome of beauty: photos

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is the epitome of beauty: photos
BLACKPINK open up about their pre-show rituals

BLACKPINK open up about their pre-show rituals
Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' chosen as animated movie of the year

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' chosen as animated movie of the year
BLACKPINK shocks fans with ‘Pretty Savage’ dance video

BLACKPINK shocks fans with ‘Pretty Savage’ dance video
‘Riverdale’ finally uncovers its mysterious ‘creepy videotape’ auteur

‘Riverdale’ finally uncovers its mysterious ‘creepy videotape’ auteur
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over ‘privacy’ claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over ‘privacy’ claims
Who is Addison Rae's least favourite Kardashian sister?

Who is Addison Rae's least favourite Kardashian sister?
Jennifer Aniston had plans to start a family with Brad Pitt right before tragic divorce

Jennifer Aniston had plans to start a family with Brad Pitt right before tragic divorce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they 'can't be half in' the royal family post Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they 'can't be half in' the royal family post Megxit

Latest

view all