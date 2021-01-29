Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Rita Ora 'forced' to follow Australia's 2-week quarantine period for The Voice

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

British singer Rita Ora will reportedly be forced to follow a stringent 14-day quarantine period in Australia when she will be filming for The Voice sometime later this year.

The singer is said to travel next month for work as a coach on the Australian version of the singing competition.

She earlier had come under fire and was branded "selfish" by the police when she was caught holding a lockdown-breaking birthday bash at a restaurant in London in November last year.

"It's obviously a bit of a pain but she knows she will have to do it just like everyone else," a source told The Sun.

"She's excited to start work on The Voice but nobody is going to let her do that until she has done the quarantine, so it's one of those things."

"She's had enough controversy after the birthday incident so just wants to keep her head down now and get back to work."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth refuses to abdicate throne in favour of Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth refuses to abdicate throne in favour of Prince Charles

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'
Katy Perry reflects on embracing motherhood: 'I highly recommend it'

Katy Perry reflects on embracing motherhood: 'I highly recommend it'
Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony

Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony
Olivia Munn showers praises on Jamie Foxx for stellar performance in 'Soul'

Olivia Munn showers praises on Jamie Foxx for stellar performance in 'Soul'
Kim Kardashian sobs in emotional season finale teaser of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian sobs in emotional season finale teaser of KUWTK
Ayeza Khan says number of social media followers doesn't guarantee long term success

Ayeza Khan says number of social media followers doesn't guarantee long term success

Fans react to trailer for final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Fans react to trailer for final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Billie Eilish reveals why she’d ‘sit in the car and cry’ over ‘The Killers’

Billie Eilish reveals why she’d ‘sit in the car and cry’ over ‘The Killers’
Mariah Carey hilariously recreates Shawn Mendes' post

Mariah Carey hilariously recreates Shawn Mendes' post
Kate Middleton ‘ripped apart' over lockdown struggle admissions

Kate Middleton ‘ripped apart' over lockdown struggle admissions
Kate Middleton spills the beans behind her lockdown motherhood struggles

Kate Middleton spills the beans behind her lockdown motherhood struggles

Latest

view all