Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'

Nick Jonas's two songs reached one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio recently

Priyanka Chopra lavished immense praises on husband Nick Jonas's incredible singing talent.



The global icon, who has an impressive leg of work herself, recently opened up about Nick's command at music.



"He just doesn’t do anything badly. It’s insane and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything you do is great," she said.

Pee Cee, while speaking to Variety's Awards Circuit podcast via Just Jared shared, "He [Nick] was like, 'You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.'"

Just recently, Nick shared with his fans a major milestone after two of his songs reached one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio.



“Two songs with BILLIONS of total audience spins, and winning best duo/group of the year! @jonasbrothers," the singer said via an Instagram post.







