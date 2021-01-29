Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox wears stunning diamond ring as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have earlier revealed plans of saying their vows to each other 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fans swooning over the fact that they might have gotten engaged, after the actress was seen snapped wearing a huge diamond ring recently.

On January 28, the couple was photographed arriving at Rockefeller Center where MGK was rehearsing, and Megan’s massive diamond ring caught all the attention.

Although, the Transformers actress tried to hide the ring by holding on to a black jacket and carrying a blue water bottle, the multi-carat stunning sparkler shone through.

Megan and Kelly have been madly in love with each other ever since they started dating, with the former even admitting she feels the rapper is her 'twin flame.'

MGK "wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love," a source earlier told HollywoodLife.

