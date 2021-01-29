Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 29 2021
British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Prince Charles looks like a man more suited to the 18th Century than the 21st, believes royal expert 

Prince Charles does not enjoy a good reputation as the future monarch of England, specially after his popularity dipped by tenfolds with his portrayal in Netflix series The Crown.

According to royal expert Clive Irving, the Prince of Wales doesn't strike as a promising King and will pose great threat to the crown.

“In some way Charles looks older than the Queen — he’s a man more suited to the 18th Century than the 21st," he said.

Irving even alleged that Charles had chosen to look more “like a younger brother of the Queen rather than a son."

“I think there’s a really real risk that if Charles does succeed her that the monarchy will go over a cliff very fast. This question of the survival of the monarchy hasn’t really arisen since the time of [Edward VIII’s] abdication, but it will come up as a real smack in the face," the royal expert added.

