Zara Noor Abbas leaves fans swooning with her debut song ‘Marjaavan’

Pakistani TV star Zara Noor has left the fans swooning with her debut song Marjaavan, which was released late on Friday.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to Instagram and shared the song and dedicated it to her fans.

She wrote, “Dedicated to all my fans.”

The song has taken the internet by storm shortly after it was released.

Earlier on Friday before the release of the song Marjaavan, Zara shared photos from the set and wrote, “Massive rush of emotions. Whatever this may be, however it may be, i loved it all.”

“The process. The process is my most prized possession out of this entire experience. Everything else is secondary. I would like to thank everyone who was with me in the entirety of making of #KashmirBeats. The crew, the team, the artists, The Husband, the friends, the well wishers, the on-lookers. Everyone. Thank you for making me try out new things. For letting me explore and like it too.”

“Without my team, I am nowhere. With this, I would like to Dedicate Friday, to all my Fans. Without you, I am Nothing. Thank you. For making me who I am today.”