'Incredibly grateful': Ramsha Khan, Khushhal Khan confirm marriage

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan (left) pose for a wedding shoot and exchange a flower, April 17, 2026. — Instagram@khushhalk

Pakistani actors Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan on Friday confirmed their marriage on Friday, saying they were "incredibly grateful" to be stepping into a new chapter together.

The newlyweds made the announcement in a joint post on Instagram, showing Ramsha wearing a red outfit, while Khushhal donned a black attire.

However, their faces were not visible in any of the picture shared in the post.

"Bismillah, with full hearts, we're so happy to share that we’re married, Alhamdulilah. We feel incredibly grateful to be stepping into this new chapter together," they wrote in the caption of the post.

"To everyone who has supported us and shown us love along the way, thank you. It truly means more than we can put into words. As we celebrate this moment, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy," the post read.

Ramsha and Khushhal also thanked fans and well-wishers "for being part of our journey" and for always "sending us so much love".