Fiza Ali says viral on-air moment with husband taken 'out of context'

TV host Fiza Ali and husband Ejaz Khan. — Instagram@fiza_aali

Former model and actor-turned TV host Fiza Ali has addressed the recent backlash over a viral clip from her morning show, saying the moment involving her husband was misinterpreted and shared without proper context.

In a statement shared via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Ali described the incident as a "lighthearted, spontaneous gesture" that was never intended to offend. She emphasised that there was no inappropriate meaning behind it and reiterated her commitment to maintaining respect for both her profession and her audience.

The clip in question aired during Monday’s episode of her programme, when her husband, Ejaz Khan, made an unexpected appearance on the show. During the segment, Khan lifted Ali over his shoulder in what appeared to be a playful exchange, while their young daughter, who was present in the studio, reacted with amusement.

Following the broadcast, the video began circulating widely on social media, where it drew mixed reactions, with most viewers making fun of the act, while some believed it was inappropriate for a televised programme.

Among those who publicly criticised was Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt, who termed the incident "regrettable" and raised concerns about its impact on viewers, especially the youth.

Responding to the criticism, Ali maintained that the clip was being judged in isolation and did not reflect the overall tone or intent of the show. She said she has consistently upheld professional standards throughout her career and remains mindful of the responsibility that comes with being a public figure.

In a later story, Ali expressed her thoughts on the matter, saying that "people twist something that is being over explained", so she is now opting for silence.

"I am now focusing on my life and my work," she added.

The episode adds to recent online discussions surrounding the host’s on-screen content. In recent weeks, Ali drew attention after inviting social media personality Dr Nabiha onto her show for a segment that touched on personal marital matters, which sparked debate among viewers.

Shortly afterwards, her own marriage to Ejaz Khan, and her appearance on the show dressed in his clothes later, also became a topic of conversation online, with social media users continuing to scrutinise her appearances and content.