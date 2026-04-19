Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnacy with baby Dua

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnacy with husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child, and the announcement? Equal parts adorable and internet-breaking.

The couple shared the news on social media with a sweet nod to their daughter Dua – instantly sending fans (and celebrity friends) into celebration mode.

Cue heart emojis from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and warm wishes from Parineeti Chopra.

And honestly, the reactions say it all: Dua is getting promoted to big sister.

For those keeping track, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in a dreamy Italian ceremony blending Sindhi and Konkani traditions (because of course they did it in style).

They welcomed little Dua in September 2024, later introducing her to the world during Diwali – a reveal that fans had been patiently waiting for.

The name “Dua,” they have shared before, means an answered prayer. Now? Looks like there’ another one on the way.

Meanwhile, both stars are juggling baby joy with blockbuster schedules. Deepika is gearing up for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, while Ranveer is riding high on the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Safe to say, it’s a full house – on screen and off.