CM Maryam announces 'first-ever' mega Punjab Film City in Lahore

Image shows an illustrated picture of the Punjab Film City project shared by Punjab government on April 26, 2026. — X/@MaryamNSharif

The Punjab government has announced establishing the province’s first-ever 50-acre Punjab Film City in Lahore, aiming to empower local talent and position Pakistan as a global creative hub.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, X, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz described the project as the first of its kind in Punjab, conceived nearly two years ago and developed in consultation with filmmakers, producers, and actors to create a complete sovereign and end-to-end pipeline for content creation in Pakistan.

Punjab CM said that the project will include world-class studios and sound stages, advanced visual effects (VFX) and post-production laboratories, diverse backlots featuring a central lake, and a purpose-built convention hall for hosting international award shows.

The facility will also feature integrated media trade hubs and a film and music school, along with dedicated safety and emergency response infrastructure and a vibrant entertainment district designed to support the country’s growing creative industry.

“This initiative will empower local talent, create thousands of jobs, and position Pakistan as a global hub for creative excellence,” said the CM on X.

She added that the Film City will be a gift for youth and it will be a “space where their dreams can take flight and the true, vibrant face of Pakistan is showcased to the world”.

CM Maryam said it was her broader vision to transform Punjab into a leading global destination for technology, innovation, heritage and culture, and the Punjab Film City will serve as a major step toward that goal.