Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox not engaged yet?

US singer Machine Gun Kelly and his ladylove Megan Fox are not yet engaged, as the actress has seeming shut the speculations with her latest Instagram post.



The Transformers actress and Machine Gun Kelly sent fans into a frenzy after she was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring during a recent outing.

On January 28, the couple was photographed arriving at Rockefeller Center where MGK was rehearsing, and Megan’s massive diamond ring caught all the attention.

Fans started speculating the lovebirds are engaged.

But, now it seems Megan has shut these rumours by sharing a snap of her left hand in front of a chessboard and showed off a somewhat vulgar ring on her engagement finger.

She posted the photo with an unamused face emoticon.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Midnight nearly a year ago, and it was love at first sight for them.

They went Instagram official in July 2020.