Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox not engaged yet?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox not engaged yet?

US singer Machine Gun Kelly and his ladylove Megan Fox are not yet engaged, as the actress has seeming shut the speculations with her latest Instagram post.

The Transformers actress and Machine Gun Kelly sent fans into a frenzy after she was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring during a recent outing.

On January 28, the couple was photographed arriving at Rockefeller Center where MGK was rehearsing, and Megan’s massive diamond ring caught all the attention.

Fans started speculating the lovebirds are engaged.

But, now it seems Megan has shut these rumours by sharing a snap of her left hand in front of a chessboard and showed off a somewhat vulgar ring on her engagement finger.

She posted the photo with an unamused face emoticon.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Midnight nearly a year ago, and it was love at first sight for them.

They went Instagram official in July 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid’s father wants to pass on his 50 years old long coat to granddaughter Khai

Gigi Hadid’s father wants to pass on his 50 years old long coat to granddaughter Khai
Priyaka Chopra Jonas headlines her own hair care brand

Priyaka Chopra Jonas headlines her own hair care brand
California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time
Everything wrong with ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ explained

Everything wrong with ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ explained
Kate Middleton binge-watched ‘Bridgerton’ during lockdown?

Kate Middleton binge-watched ‘Bridgerton’ during lockdown?
The Weeknd is no longer fazed by the Grammys affront

The Weeknd is no longer fazed by the Grammys affront

George and Amal Clooney’s secret to a happy marriage: love letters

George and Amal Clooney’s secret to a happy marriage: love letters
Queen Elizabeth could be ‘overshadowed’ by Meghan Markle’s presence

Queen Elizabeth could be ‘overshadowed’ by Meghan Markle’s presence

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees daughter expressing sadness

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees daughter expressing sadness

Why Angelina Jolie ‘enjoys every minute’ of having teenagers around the house

Why Angelina Jolie ‘enjoys every minute’ of having teenagers around the house
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal family to live the celebrity lifestyle’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal family to live the celebrity lifestyle’
Kate Middleton shows off her unbreakable bond with Prince William

Kate Middleton shows off her unbreakable bond with Prince William

Latest

view all