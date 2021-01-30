Priyanka Chopra Jonas headlines her own hair care brand

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is leading the way into a new industry after 18 months of painstaking effort and research into ethical packging and resourcing.

The White Tiger star took to Twitter to announce the news and admitted, “This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world & I can’t believe that time has finally arrived.”

“I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves.”

In her Twitter thread Priyanka also gave an in-depth look into pricing and sourcing, adding how “Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills. Oh, and btw, its’s $5.99!”

“We are democratizing sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all. Dropping Jan 31st, exclusively at @Targe in the US and internationally later in the year!”