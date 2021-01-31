Mehwish Hayat defines ‘friend’ as a ‘family you choose’

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has defined ‘friend’ as a family you choose, saying a person who knows you are completely insane, but loves you anyway.

The Load wedding actress shared an adorable photo with her pal with caption ‘Friend’ both in Urdu and English.

Mehwish defined the friend as “One who listens, doesn’t judge, and somehow makes everything all right.”

She further said ‘[Friend is] a person who knows that you are completely insane, but loves you anyway.

‘[Friend is] family you choose,” the actress further added.

