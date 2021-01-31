Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's loved-up snap leaves fans swooning

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Pakistani power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are certainly loved by their followers.

Her most recent post on Instagram warmed fans' hearts with an adorable couple photo.

The two can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous as they stood in each others' arms while she looks at her hubby lovingly. 

The stunner can be seen look breath-taking in a blue saree while her husband looked handsome in a traditional salwar kameez outfit. 

Sarah seemed to be head over heels as she she captioned the post "Him and I" while Falak commented a single heart emoji in response. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Shaan Shahid shares emotional note for mother Neelo Begum

Shaan Shahid shares emotional note for mother Neelo Begum
Mehwish Hayat defines ‘friend’ as a ‘family you choose’

Mehwish Hayat defines ‘friend’ as a ‘family you choose’
Ayeza Khan all set to shoot in Turkey? Her latest post sparks a frenzy

Ayeza Khan all set to shoot in Turkey? Her latest post sparks a frenzy
Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in her latest photo

Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in her latest photo
Zara Noor Abbas leaves fans swooning with her debut song ‘Marjaavan’

Zara Noor Abbas leaves fans swooning with her debut song ‘Marjaavan’
Minal Khan says she misses Holy Kaaba

Minal Khan says she misses Holy Kaaba
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan keep it safe, chic when out and about

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan keep it safe, chic when out and about
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui will be getting back to work ‘very soon’ post follow up shoulder surgery

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui will be getting back to work ‘very soon’ post follow up shoulder surgery
Fans gush over Minal Khan's adorable snap

Fans gush over Minal Khan's adorable snap
Maya Ali's cozy winter look is sure to make you envious

Maya Ali's cozy winter look is sure to make you envious

YouTuber Zaid Ali to become a father

YouTuber Zaid Ali to become a father
Sarwat Gilani shares why she does not consider herself a feminist

Sarwat Gilani shares why she does not consider herself a feminist

Latest

view all