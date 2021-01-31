Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's loved-up snap leaves fans swooning

Pakistani power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are certainly loved by their followers.

Her most recent post on Instagram warmed fans' hearts with an adorable couple photo.

The two can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous as they stood in each others' arms while she looks at her hubby lovingly.

The stunner can be seen look breath-taking in a blue saree while her husband looked handsome in a traditional salwar kameez outfit.

Sarah seemed to be head over heels as she she captioned the post "Him and I" while Falak commented a single heart emoji in response.

Take a look:







