Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was welcomed home to an adorable surprise from boyfriend Tristan Thompson after her family vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Good American founder showed off balloons and flowers that her beau decorated her house with in which one of them spelled 'Welcome Home'.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also spoiled with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

"Thank you TT," the mom of one wrote.

Take a look: