In pictures: A peek inside Bakhtawar Bhutto's reception

A family group photo with the newly-weds. Photo Courtesy: Sharmila Farooqui/Twitter

Event took place Saturday evening and was attended by several politicians and bigwigs

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi shared a photo of the newlyweds and congratulated them on their marriage



Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday in Karachi



Pictures of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's reception have gone viral on social media.

Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding: New pictures from the event go viral on social media

The event took place Saturday evening. It was attended by several politicians and bigwigs.

PPP leader and Sindh Assembly member Sharmila Faruqi shared Bakhtawar's picture on Twitter where she can be seen posing with husband Mahmood.

In another photo, Bakhtawar is dressed in a beautiful dark green dress and a mask designed to suit it. She is pictured with brother Bilawal Bhutto.

Photo: Geo Urdu

Bilawal is wearing a navy blue suit with a light blue mask and creme tie.

There is speculation on social media about one of the photos being taken by Bakhtawar herself.

Read more: Who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress?

Photo Courtesy: Geo Urdu

Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Sharmilla Farooqui

Bakhtawar had tied the knot with Choudhry over the weekend days ago in Karachi.