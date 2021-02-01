Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

In pictures: A peek inside Bakhtawar Bhutto's reception

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

A family group photo with the newly-weds. Photo Courtesy: Sharmila Farooqui/Twitter
  • Event took place Saturday evening and was attended by several politicians and bigwigs 
  • PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi shared a photo of the newlyweds and congratulated them on their marriage
  • Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday in Karachi

Pictures of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's reception have gone viral on social media.

Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding: New pictures from the event go viral on social media

The event took place Saturday evening. It was attended by several politicians and bigwigs.

PPP leader and Sindh Assembly member Sharmila Faruqi shared Bakhtawar's picture on Twitter where she can be seen posing with husband Mahmood.

In another photo, Bakhtawar is dressed in a beautiful dark green dress and a mask designed to suit it. She is pictured with brother Bilawal Bhutto.

Photo: Geo Urdu

Bilawal is wearing a navy blue suit with a light blue mask and creme tie.

There is speculation on social media about one of the photos being taken by Bakhtawar herself.

Read more: Who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress?

Photo Courtesy: Geo Urdu
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Sharmilla Farooqui

Bakhtawar had tied the knot with Choudhry over the weekend days ago in Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

Bakhtawar Bhutto touched by love, prayers and good wishes on wedding week

Bakhtawar Bhutto touched by love, prayers and good wishes on wedding week
Prime Minister Imran Khan taking questions from the public over the phone today

Prime Minister Imran Khan taking questions from the public over the phone today
30 illegal motorcycle race groups operational in Karachi: report

30 illegal motorcycle race groups operational in Karachi: report
ECP announces date for local government polls in KP, Punjab today

ECP announces date for local government polls in KP, Punjab today
Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Pakistan primary schools, universities reopen after nearly 3-month gap amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan primary schools, universities reopen after nearly 3-month gap amid COVID-19 pandemic
Punjab IGP orders promotions before new hiring within next 15 days

Punjab IGP orders promotions before new hiring within next 15 days
Shafqat Mehmood says universities not reopening should 'reconsider'

Shafqat Mehmood says universities not reopening should 'reconsider'
President Arif Alvi talks about some of his favourite books

President Arif Alvi talks about some of his favourite books
Punjab govt issues new coronavirus SOPS

Punjab govt issues new coronavirus SOPS

Opposition to 'force the removal of puppets' as PDM deadline passes: Bilawal

Opposition to 'force the removal of puppets' as PDM deadline passes: Bilawal
Shafqat Mehmood sends best wishes to students as remaining institutes reopen from Feb 1

Shafqat Mehmood sends best wishes to students as remaining institutes reopen from Feb 1

Latest

view all