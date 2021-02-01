Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Here's how Bakhtawar Bhutto paid tribute to Benazir with her Mehndi dress

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, revealed Monday how she paid tribute to her mother with her Mehndi dress. 

The beautiful designer dress, boasting a combination of light green, red, and other colours, also had poetry embroidered on it about Benazir Bhutto. 

Here's what was written on her dress:

"Wo darya dais samandar thi,

Jo tere mere ander thi,

Wo sondhi mitti sindhti thi,

Wo larki laal qalandari thi."


Bakhtawar and Choudhry tied the knot on Saturday, with PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, playing hosts at the wedding.

Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry

Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad. 

Bakhtawar touched by love, prayers on wedding week

Bakhtawar has assured her followers on social media that she will be sharing the couple's "joyous times" with everyone. 

She shared a picture on her Instagram story of the stage from her wedding reception with a brief note on her wedding.

Bakhtawar said they were "touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes".

In pictures: A peek inside Bakhtawar Bhutto's reception

"Deciding to get married during Corona meant we were limited by the SOPs," wrote the bride on her Instagram. "Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them."

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan answers citizens' questions via telephone

PM Imran Khan answers citizens' questions via telephone
Army chief Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss security

Army chief Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss security
Senate approves bill to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions in Islamabad

Senate approves bill to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions in Islamabad
ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree

ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree
'I have nothing to hide, ready to appear before Broadsheet commission': Tariq Fawad Malik

'I have nothing to hide, ready to appear before Broadsheet commission': Tariq Fawad Malik
Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh to begin first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive from Feb 3

Sindh to begin first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive from Feb 3
PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt for universal health coverage

PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt for universal health coverage
PDM poses no danger to the government, says PM Imran Khan

PDM poses no danger to the government, says PM Imran Khan
Pakistan thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping for COVID-19 vaccine gift

Pakistan thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping for COVID-19 vaccine gift
Cannot support in-house change till we are 100% sure of victory: JUI-F

Cannot support in-house change till we are 100% sure of victory: JUI-F
Pakistan annual inflation dropped to 5.65% in January

Pakistan annual inflation dropped to 5.65% in January

Latest

view all