Here's how Bakhtawar Bhutto paid tribute to Benazir with her Mehndi dress

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, revealed Monday how she paid tribute to her mother with her Mehndi dress.



The beautiful designer dress, boasting a combination of light green, red, and other colours, also had poetry embroidered on it about Benazir Bhutto.

Here's what was written on her dress:

"Wo darya dais samandar thi,

Jo tere mere ander thi,

Wo sondhi mitti sindhti thi,

Wo larki laal qalandari thi."





Bakhtawar and Choudhry tied the knot on Saturday, with PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, playing hosts at the wedding.

Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad.

Bakhtawar has assured her followers on social media that she will be sharing the couple's "joyous times" with everyone.

She shared a picture on her Instagram story of the stage from her wedding reception with a brief note on her wedding.

Bakhtawar said they were "touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes".

"Deciding to get married during Corona meant we were limited by the SOPs," wrote the bride on her Instagram. "Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them."