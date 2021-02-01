‘Ertugrul’ star Ibn Arabi looks completely unrecognizable in photo from his film ‘The Killing Machine’

‘Ertugrul’ star Ibn Arabi looks completely unrecognizable in throwback photo from his film ‘The Killing Machine’

Fans were unable to recognize Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, in his throwback photo from his film The Killing Machine.

Taking to Instagram, Osman shared his adorable photo from the sets of the film and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.

He posted the photo with caption, “Throwback to 2001”.

Osman further said, “My first starring role was in a film called "The Killing Machine".

The actor rose to fame with his stellar performance as Ibn Arabi in ‘Ertugrul’.

Recently, Osman took to Instagram and shared his all-time favourite poster from the drama series.

He wrote, “My favorite Arabi poster of all time.”