Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Iqra Aziz says ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has been a long but beautiful journey

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Iqra Aziz says ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has been a long yet the most beautiful journey

Iqra Aziz has extended gratitude to the makers of her Geo TV’s upcoming drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat and said that this has been a long yet beautiful journey.

Taking to Instagram, Iqra shared an adorable photo with co-star Feroze Khan, producers Abdullah Kadwani, Asad Qureshi and director Syed Wajahat Hussain and wrote “#khudaaurmohabbat3 has been a long yet the most beautiful journey” followed by heart emoticon.

She thanked Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi for making her a part of this 'amazing' project. “You guys were the sweetest of all throughout. Thankyou for making us all so comfortable.”

She also praised director Wajahat and called him Sanjay Leela Bhansali of Pakistan.

“@wajahathussain.syed you’re sanjay leela bhansali of pakistan, the best part about you as a director is that you’re fantastic at creating moments. You know what you want and you know how to make it happen.”

About Feroze Khan, the actress said “@ferozekhan it was a delight to work with you and i hope and wish this project creates a benchmark for all projects in future.”

“And who all are not in this picture i’m so happy to work with you all and would never forget all the off screen moments, jokes, late night Bahawalpur ki sardi aur Multan ki tapti garmi wali shoots and what not”, Iqra Aziz concluded.

