The first person in Pakistan to get the coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Tuesday kick-started the coronavirus vaccination drive as the country moves forward in its fight against the pandemic that has taken the lives of over 10,000 Pakistanis.



In a ceremony earlier in the day — with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, and other ministers present — the first person was administered the vaccine.

Umar, taking to Twitter, revealed who the lucky person was.

It was Dr Rana Imran Sikander, who heads the COVID-19 ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, according to the federal minister.

Addressing the event, the prime minister said: "The more you abide by coronavirus safety measures, the easier it will be to protect everyone from the virus."

"I congratulate [all those present here] for working at great speed to import a vaccine. We also thank China for gifting us 500,000 vaccines," he said.

The prime minister said that similar to the shot the doctor had received, healthcare workers across the country that work with coronavirus patients will be the first to be given the jab, after which the age groups most at risk will be administered the shot.