Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Priyanka Chopra spills the beans about her life with Nick Jonas

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Priyanka Chopra threw light on her relationship with husband Nick Jonas and the pair is keeping their love strong.

In her interview with Elle, the Quantico actor, 38, spilled the beans about the rules the couple has set in place that help them keep their love alive.

“Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise, we’d never see each other,” she said.

She also opened up about Nick popping the question only two months after they started dating: “I didn’t expect the proposal at that point… it was two months! I thought it would happen but it was still a complete shock. I relinquished control and just went with it.”

“We were just sporadically meeting for about two years. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were,” she added. 

