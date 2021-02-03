Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Chaudhry share post-wedding snaps on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, along with her husband Mahmood Chaudhry, driving to her mother's hometown of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Sindh. Photo: Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the eldest daughter of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, has released some new, post-wedding photographs with her husband Mahmood Chaudhry on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Bakhtawar uploaded a snap in which she could be seen driving a car, while her hubby Mahmood Chaudhry could be seen sitting beside her. Chaudhry was the one who captured the selfie.

According to Geo Urdu, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was driving to her mother's hometown of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.

Chaudhry also uploaded several new photos on his Instagram Stories. In one of the pics, the newlywed couple could be seen laying wreaths on the grave of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

In another picture, the couple could be seen reciting the Qur'an.

It may be recalled that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the sister of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Mahmood Chaudhry were married on January 29.

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.

