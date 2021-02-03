Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback picture from her performance with Shakira

Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her outstanding performance at "Super Bowl" .

"1 Year Ago Today," read the captioned of her picture from the event where she performed with Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira mesmerised the audience with their astounding performance at the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

The superstars turned the show into a huge dance party, amusing the sold-out crowd with their famous hits.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show that received a massive applause from the admirers around the world.

The performance, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, was a high-energy celebration of culture and abs, as both women showcased soaring vocals and thunderous dance routines.