Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback picture from her performance with Shakira

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her outstanding performance at "Super Bowl" .

"1 Year Ago Today," read the captioned of her picture from the event where she performed with Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira mesmerised the audience with their  astounding performance at the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

The superstars turned the show into a huge dance party, amusing the sold-out crowd with their famous hits.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show that received a massive applause from the admirers around the world.

The performance, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, was a high-energy celebration of culture and abs, as both women showcased soaring vocals and thunderous dance routines.

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit

Prince William's 'turbulent' relationship with Prince Charles laid bare by palace insider

Billie Eilish to detail her rise to fame in new documentary

Prince Harry to go to any length to keep Archie's birth details under wraps

Kate Hudson opens up about her romantic interest in musicians

Rebel Wilson, Jacob Busch part ways after dating for four months

Zendaya discusses her Netflix movie 'Malcolm & Marie' in latest interview

Machine Gun Kelly spotted smoking aboard a plane

Hailey Bieber reacts to Bella Hadid's post about kindness

Princess Eugenie to shun royal tradition with public christening of first child

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott holding a torch for each other despite split

Twitter supports Rihanna after Kangana Ranaut gives charged response on farmer's protest

