Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

ECP will announce Senate election schedule on February 11

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

The limit of election expenses for a Senate election candidate is fixed at Rs 1.5 million. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • ECP starts issuing nomination papers ahead of Senate election
  • Contact details and addresses of where candidates can get nominations papers have been provided by the ECP
  • ECP has advised all political parties and candidates to attach party tickets while submitting nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan plans to announce the plan for the Senate election on February 11.

It has started distributing nomination papers to prospective candidates.

Nomination papers for the two seats of the Federal Capital Territory can be taken from the ECP Secretariat at the Constitutional Avenue in Islamabad, while nomination papers for provincial seats are available at the offices of the concerned provincial election commissioner.

Read more: ECP announces date for local government polls in KP, Punjab

The contact details and addresses of the provincial election commissioner offices are:

  • Punjab: 10 Court Street in Lahore (042-99212856)
  • Sindh: Block No 44-A Highway Iraq President in Karachi (021-99204694)
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar Golf Club Gate No 2 on Shami Road in Peshawar Cantt (091-9222475)
  • Balochistan: Bergenza Villas, Street No 1 near Zarghoon Road in Quetta (081-9203248)

ECP has advised all political parties and candidates to attach party tickets while submitting nomination papers. 

Independent candidates, however, cannot attach party tickets. 

Read more: PDM to finalise strategy for Senate elections, long march today

Candidates have been asked to set up a special account for this purpose at any branch of any scheduled bank for their election expenses and mention the account number on their nomination papers.

The limit of election expenses for a candidate is fixed at Rs 1.5 million.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif hospatilised in Lahore after health deteriorates

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif hospatilised in Lahore after health deteriorates

Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Hafeez Shaikh among candidates recommended for PTI Senate ticket

Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Hafeez Shaikh among candidates recommended for PTI Senate ticket
Ahead of FATF review, FBR asks jewellers to keep record of cash transactions

Ahead of FATF review, FBR asks jewellers to keep record of cash transactions
PM Imran Khan says regulating prices of basic commodities govt's top priority

PM Imran Khan says regulating prices of basic commodities govt's top priority
Ed-Tech will be core pillar of 'Pakistan Education Policy 2021': Shafqat Mehmood

Ed-Tech will be core pillar of 'Pakistan Education Policy 2021': Shafqat Mehmood
Lahore teenager raped, murdered for blocking suspect's friend on PUBG

Lahore teenager raped, murdered for blocking suspect's friend on PUBG

Ghandhara Nissan launching electric cars in Pakistan in three years

Ghandhara Nissan launching electric cars in Pakistan in three years
PDM to finalise strategy for Senate elections, long march today

PDM to finalise strategy for Senate elections, long march today
Dr Faisal says Chinese vaccine not suitable for pregnant women, people above 60: report

Dr Faisal says Chinese vaccine not suitable for pregnant women, people above 60: report
FIA resolves issue that led to hacking of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's phone: sources

FIA resolves issue that led to hacking of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's phone: sources
Security forces gun down four terrorists in N Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces gun down four terrorists in N Waziristan: ISPR
Govt decides to expedite installation of cameras in sugar mills

Govt decides to expedite installation of cameras in sugar mills

Latest

view all