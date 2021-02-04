ECP will announce Senate election schedule on February 11

The limit of election expenses for a Senate election candidate is fixed at Rs 1.5 million. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan plans to announce the plan for the Senate election on February 11.



It has started distributing nomination papers to prospective candidates.

Nomination papers for the two seats of the Federal Capital Territory can be taken from the ECP Secretariat at the Constitutional Avenue in Islamabad, while nomination papers for provincial seats are available at the offices of the concerned provincial election commissioner.

The contact details and addresses of the provincial election commissioner offices are:

Punjab: 10 Court Street in Lahore (042-99212856)

Sindh: Block No 44-A Highway Iraq President in Karachi (021-99204694)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar Golf Club Gate No 2 on Shami Road in Peshawar Cantt (091-9222475)

Balochistan: Bergenza Villas, Street No 1 near Zarghoon Road in Quetta (081-9203248)

ECP has advised all political parties and candidates to attach party tickets while submitting nomination papers.

Independent candidates, however, cannot attach party tickets.

Candidates have been asked to set up a special account for this purpose at any branch of any scheduled bank for their election expenses and mention the account number on their nomination papers.

The limit of election expenses for a candidate is fixed at Rs 1.5 million.