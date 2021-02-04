Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 04 2021
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis using quarantine to spend more time with kids

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis do everything together and are a tight family unit

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have utilised the period spent at home to get closer to their kids.

The couple started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. Mila, 37, and Ashton, 42, have two kids together Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

As the pandemic took over the world, Ashton and Mila took this time, away from their work, as an opportunity to work on their family and get closer to their kids.

A close friend of the family told E!News, "They do everything together and are a tight family unit. They truly enjoy being together and have a lot of fun."

The family reportedly goes out together in the morning and after dropping the kids off, Ashton and Mila catch up with each other’s life during car drives and morning coffee.

Lauding Ashton's commendable fatherhood skils, the insider said, "Ashton is a super hands on dad and loves being with the kids just as much as Mila. The past year has given them extra time with the kids and they've found some silver linings in that."

