Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Women's Cricket team defeats South Africa in final T20I

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Members of the Pakistan Women's Cricket Squad. Photo: Twitter
  • Pakistan Women's Cricket team beat South Africa in the third, final T201 by 8 runs
  • Pakistan set up a 128-run target and South Africa were nine runs short on DLS when it started pouring
  • The home team was struggling at 68 for four in 12.3 overs

DURBAN: Pakistan Women's cricket team successfully beat their South African counterparts in the third and final Twenty20 International on Wednesday by eight runs, Geo Super reported.

Per the piece, the visiting team ended their tour on a high after claiming victory in a rain-interrupted game. Batting first, Pakistan set up a 128-run target, however, South Africa were nine runs short on DLS when it started pouring.

The home team was struggling at 68 for four in 12.3 overs when rain stopped play with Migon du Preez (24) present at the crease alongside captain Sune Luus (10).

Read morePakistan women cricketers test negative for coronavirus in South Africa

Left-arm spinner Anam Amin grabbed two wickets as she got rid of the top order after dismissing Anne Bosch and Marizane Kapp while Nida Dar earned the fourth breakthrough when she bowled Lara Goodall (11).

Earlier, captain Javeria Khan led the team to defendable total by top scoring with an unbeaten 56 and bagging player of the match award. The 32-year-old hit five boundaries as she scored her ninth T20I half-century.

Meanwhile, Kainat Imtiaz (29), Ayesha Zafar (19) and Nida Dar (18) had brief partnerships with the captain to help the scoreboard moving.

For the bowling side, Nondumiso Shangase got three wickets while Tumi Sekhukhune earned two.

Read more: Pakistan women's team is set to play series against South Africa: David Hemp

The match marked the end of Pakistan women’s tour of South Africa as the home team won the three-match T20I series 2-1. Proteas’ wicket-keeper batsman Tazmin Brits was named player of the series. 

More From Sports:

Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir ahead of Feb 5

Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir ahead of Feb 5
Big Bash League: Watch 'unprecedented scenes' as Brisbane Heat wins bat-flip at 3rd attempt

Big Bash League: Watch 'unprecedented scenes' as Brisbane Heat wins bat-flip at 3rd attempt
Amid coronavirus concerns, NCOC allows limited fans to attend PSL 2021 matches

Amid coronavirus concerns, NCOC allows limited fans to attend PSL 2021 matches
Pak vs SA: Watch Faf du Plessis do an excited, quirky dance

Pak vs SA: Watch Faf du Plessis do an excited, quirky dance
Live stream: Pak vs SA 2nd Test match, Day 1

Live stream: Pak vs SA 2nd Test match, Day 1
Virat Kohli speaks up about farmer's protests in India

Virat Kohli speaks up about farmer's protests in India
PAK vs SA: Watch Markram take a stunning catch to dismiss Abid Ali

PAK vs SA: Watch Markram take a stunning catch to dismiss Abid Ali

Pak vs SA: Heavy rain delays post-tea session after Pakistan fightback

Pak vs SA: Heavy rain delays post-tea session after Pakistan fightback
Pak vs SA: 'Glad to visit Pakistan', says pacer Kagiso Rabada ahead of second Test

Pak vs SA: 'Glad to visit Pakistan', says pacer Kagiso Rabada ahead of second Test
Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?

Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?
PAK vs SA: What are Pakistani players up to in the dressing room?

PAK vs SA: What are Pakistani players up to in the dressing room?
'Let the kid play': Babar Azam shares interesting anecdote about Shoaib Malik

'Let the kid play': Babar Azam shares interesting anecdote about Shoaib Malik

Latest

view all