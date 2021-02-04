Pakistan Women's Cricket team defeats South Africa in final T20I

Members of the Pakistan Women's Cricket Squad. Photo: Twitter

DURBAN: Pakistan Women's cricket team successfully beat their South African counterparts in the third and final Twenty20 International on Wednesday by eight runs, Geo Super reported.

Per the piece, the visiting team ended their tour on a high after claiming victory in a rain-interrupted game. Batting first, Pakistan set up a 128-run target, however, South Africa were nine runs short on DLS when it started pouring.



The home team was struggling at 68 for four in 12.3 overs when rain stopped play with Migon du Preez (24) present at the crease alongside captain Sune Luus (10).

Left-arm spinner Anam Amin grabbed two wickets as she got rid of the top order after dismissing Anne Bosch and Marizane Kapp while Nida Dar earned the fourth breakthrough when she bowled Lara Goodall (11).

Earlier, captain Javeria Khan led the team to defendable total by top scoring with an unbeaten 56 and bagging player of the match award. The 32-year-old hit five boundaries as she scored her ninth T20I half-century.

Meanwhile, Kainat Imtiaz (29), Ayesha Zafar (19) and Nida Dar (18) had brief partnerships with the captain to help the scoreboard moving.

For the bowling side, Nondumiso Shangase got three wickets while Tumi Sekhukhune earned two.

The match marked the end of Pakistan women’s tour of South Africa as the home team won the three-match T20I series 2-1. Proteas’ wicket-keeper batsman Tazmin Brits was named player of the series.