New photos from Bakhtawar and Mahmood's wedding emerge

The new pictures have been put up by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry on Instagram. — Instagram/bakhatwarbz/mahmood.y.choudhry

New photos have emerged from the most talked about wedding in town — that of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry.

The new pictures have been put up by the newly wedded couple on Instagram.

Bakhtawar shared a photo from her mehendi occasion with the hashtag #MehendiVibes. She can be seen dressed in the festive pink outfit that included a tribute to her mother, and walking under the shade of a decorated dupatta, as is custom. She was escorted by her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, her aunt Sanam Bhutto and her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

Her husband, Mahmood, on the other hand, shared a photo from their "reception" held on January 30, 2021, where the couple can be seen conversing with one another as they mingle with the guests off stage.

Mahmood is dressed in a short sherwani pant suit, while Bakhtawar is wearing in a fully embroidered outfit with a matching embroidered mask to boot. The matching outfits gave off a tinge of green, though they may be darker in actual shade.



Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, was married to Dubai businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhry is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhry and Begum Suriya Choudhry and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.

