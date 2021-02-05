Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 05 2021
Scott Disick not jealous of Kourtney Kardashian over her relationship with Travis Barker

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Scott Disick is reportedly aware of her ex Kourtney Kardashian's rumored relationship with Travis Barker.

The two, who have been dating for about a month, haven't publicly confirmed their romance.

Barker, who shot to fame as the drummer for Blink-182, recently showed some affection for 'KUWTK' star in the comments of her latest swimsuit photo shared on Instagram.

A source told Us Weekly  that 'Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it.' The heart-throb is not experiencing any envy over their romance.

Scott and Kourtney, who had a tempestuous romance for years, are proud parents of three children- Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

Kendall Jenner, in a new trailer for the final season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', said that Kourtney and Scott are 'definitely made for each other'.

After their final breakup in 2015, Kourtney spent a while romancing Algerian model Younes Bendjima. She was also briefly linked to model Luka Sabbat.

On the other hand, Scott is dating 19-year-old-model Amelia who has been open about her past experiences with anorexia. The heartthrob also enjoyed two-year relationship with Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia.

