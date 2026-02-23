What is Tourette Syndrome: John Davidson’s blowup opens tough debate

Sinners co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo became the focal point during a horrifying moment at the 79th BAFTAs ceremony when a racial slur was heard around the room while the two actors presented onstage.

The slur was uttered by John Davidson, a longtime campaigner for Tourette syndrome, who was attending the event to support a film based on his own experience.

I Swear, released last year, went on to secure two BAFTA wins — Best Actor for Robert Aramayo, who plays Davidson in the film, and Best Casting.

However, the film’s huge moment was overshadowed by its own subject — or perhaps highlighted the need for further campaigning.

What is Tourette syndrome?

Tourette syndrome, often referred to simply as Tourette’s, is a widely recognised neurological disorder.

The condition is marked by unusual and involuntary tics, characterised as “sudden unwanted and uncontrolled rapid and repeated movements or vocal sounds” by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

While these tics manifest at their worst during the sufferers’ early teen years, the institution further noted that they “typically lessen and become controlled” when people approach late teenage or early 20s.

However, the Tourette Syndrome Association of Australia Inc. suggests, “What is often not recognised is that the control which can be exerted, from seconds to hours at a time, only delays more severe outbursts of symptoms.”

Notably, the affliction which was displayed by Davidson at the BAFTAs is known as coprolalia, which is “the involuntary utterance of inappropriate or obscene words.”

Who is John Davidson?

John Davidson is a Tourette’s campaigner from Scotland, who only became aware of his disorder at the age of 21.

According to Grazia UK, “He has suffered many an unjust experience throughout his life due to his Tourette’s causing uncontrollable outbursts, including being remanded once for assault (the case was later dismissed) and beaten after calling a woman a derogatory term.”

While receiving his MBE from Queen Elizabeth in 2019, he blurted out an expletive aimed at her, shouting “F*** the Queen!”, according to Wales Online.

“Her Majesty was very kind. She was as calm and assured as my granny. She was very good about it,” he later recalled to The Times.

Reactions to the BAFTAs slip up

Despite the public information on Tourette’s and further circulation of it following the latest incident, the public has largely reacted by underscoring the need to protect and respect the two actors who were caught off guard by the situation.

It was further pointed out that while host Alan Cummings apologised to members of the audience during the show, no apology was extended to Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

However, others attempted to explain the disorder to those left disgruntled by the situation.

BBC copped further criticism for censoring Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer winner Akinola Davies Jr’s “Free Palestine” remark, but failing to cut John Davidson’s intrusion.

It proved to be a particularly egregious move as the 2026 BAFTAs ceremony was delayed for 30 minutes for its television broadcast to handle political comments which could be deemed averse to the institute’s policies.

A BBC insider told Deadline, “They can’t have another Glastonbury – that’s the thing they keep talking about.”

The observation was a reference to rap duo Bob Vylan’s outspoken advocacy against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during their Glastonbury performance, which was aired live by the British network in June 2025.