Coronation Street's Vicky Myers leaves fans stunned as she turns 50

Vicky Myers rose to fame for portraying DS Lisa Swain on the ITV soap

Fans of the Coronation Street star were stunned to learn the real age of the beloved actress, urging her to share the secret behind her youthful appearance.

For those unversed, Vicky Myers rose to fame for portraying DS Lisa Swain on the ITV soap.

She recently shared a post on social media to mark her milestone 50th birthday last week.

Writing a lengthy caption accompanied by the snap of a stunning sunset in the nature, she captioned: 'Hello 50! 'Thank you for the messages, cards, letters, edits and reels, (I still don’t quite know the difference between the two but hey…) and the gifts, oh my goodness, the gifts!!!

'What do you say when ‘thank you’ just doesn’t quite hit the mark? I’m so incredibly grateful.

'You had me dumbstruck, which is no mean feat. Thank you, thank you, thank you. 'Whilst we are on this topic though, please do not feel that you have to send a gift to receive a signed cast card

'That is absolutely NOT the case. I would hate for anyone to think that and I worry some might. All you need to do is pop a letter in the post to the studios; I’ll read it, respond, sign the cast card and post it back to you, at some point.

She went on: 'Please be patient but you will receive a response at some point this year, I hope.

That said, I don’t want this message to come across that I’m being ungrateful either, because that could not be further from the truth.

'I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude and my heart is full, as is my front room.

Vicky concluded emotionally: 'Thank you for making the day so very special!

'Here’s to another trip around the sun. it’s going to be the best yet! Lots of love.'

Fans were quick to share their birthday wishes, with many commenting that she does not look a day over 50.'

'You don’t look a day like 50 - more like 30 and we do need your secret for it please!

The English actress has been a soap fixture since 1998, and is also known for various TV roles such as The Five, Age Before Beauty, Ackley Bridge and The Long Shadow.