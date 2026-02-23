Timothée Chalamet’s big loss as ‘Marty Supreme’ sets unwanted BAFTA record

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme became the big loser of the 2026 BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) as the film was defeated in all of the 11 categories it was nominated in, including Best Film.

The losing record made the 2025 release on par with Women in Love (1969) and Finding Neverland (2004), with both movies also going winless after scoring 11 nominations each.

However, the film’s most shocking loss was perhaps Chalamet missing out on a Best Actor prize after becoming the clear favourite to sweep this year’s award season, with prior wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice.

English actor Robert Aramayo was the one to defeat the America-French actor in the category, winning the award for his performance in I Swear.

Variety further reported that Marty Supreme’s director, Josh Safdie, was the most-nominated individual of the night with four nominations to his name — director, co-producer, co-writer, and co-editor.

The film is likely still on track for significant victories later this season, currently up for nine Oscars.

While its lead star has the opportunity to secure two big wins in the near future, with pending Oscar and Actor Award nominations under his belt.

It has been suggested that the BAFTAs being notoriously inclined in favour of British works is likely the reason Timothée Chalamet lost at the event, however, Marty Supreme’s losses could spell trouble for its subsequent chances.