Cillian Murphy presents Jessie Buckley her first BAFTA in historic win

Jessie Buckley made history with her latest award win — and Cillian Murphy added an extra layer of emotion to an already unforgettable night.

On Sunday, February 22, Buckley took home the BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actress for her acclaimed portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in the historical drama Hamnet. Her victory marks a major milestone, as she becomes the first Irish performer to win the leading actress category at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Buckley reflected on her journey from a girl with a “nuclear bad fake tan” who dreamed of becoming the next Judi Dench to standing on one of film’s biggest stages. She dedicated the award to her daughter and to “the women past, present, and future.”

The milestone was made even more meaningful by a powerful Irish-to-Irish handover. The evening’s most touching moment came when Murphy — himself a previous BAFTA winner — stepped onto the stage to present the award to his fellow Irish actor, drawing warm applause from the audience.

Buckley triumphed over a strong field of nominees, including Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), and Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby).

The BAFTA win further cements Buckley’s dominant 2026 awards season, following victories at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and London Critics’ Circle Film Awards. She is now widely considered the frontrunner for Best Actress at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026.