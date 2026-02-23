How many episodes are in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an HBO fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, set about 100 years before Game of Thrones.

The show follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), an honest, lowborn hedge knight, and his diminutive squire, Egg (Prince Aegon Targaryen), as they travel Westeros.

The first season premiered on HBO and HBO Max on January 18.

How many episodes are in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

There are 6 episodes in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1. New episodes of the fantasy series have come out weekly on Sundays since February 22. Here’s your guide to when every episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms comes out:

Episode 1 “The Hedge Knight”: Sunday, January 18

Episode 2 “Hard Salt Beef”: Sunday, January 25

Episode 3 “The Squire”: Sunday, February 1

Episode 4 “Seven”: Sunday, February 8

Episode 5 “In the Name of the Mother”: Sunday, February 15

Episode 6 “The Morrow”: Sunday, February 22

Notably, there's no episode 7 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.

Will There Be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

Yes. HBO has already renewed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for a second season, expected to come out sometime in 2027.

The next season of the hit will adapt George R.R. Martin’s second Dunk and Egg novella, The Sworn Sword.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the next season will still be six short episodes.

“I think the scope will be same, maybe even smaller,” Parker said. “The budget has stayed the same, but everything is more expensive due to inflation.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Trailer

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast:

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, a hedge knight

Dexter Sol Ansel as Egg, an aspiring squire who is actually Prince Aegon Targaryen

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen, a vicious prince and Egg’s older brother

Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen, younger brother of Prince Baelor

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, “The Laughing Storm,” the Heir to Storm’s End

Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Dunk’s former master

Shaun Thomas as Ser Raymun Fossaway, Dunk’s friend

Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossaway, Raymun’s cousin

Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, an blacksmith and armorer

Rowan Robinson as “Red,” a sex worker in Camp Dondarrion

Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron “The Drunken” Targaryen, Egg’s oldest brother, who uses alcohol to numb his prophetic visions

Oscar Morgan as Prince Valarr Targaryen, Prince Baelor’s eldest son and now heir to the Iron Throne