‘It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones’, Bilal Saeed clarifies after viral video

Singer Bilal Saeed has said that violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but it was his right to protect himself and his loved ones if physically and verbally harmed and threatened.

Bilal issued a clarification statement after a video of him involved in physical fight with his brother and a woman went viral on social media.

Sharing a glimpse of what he suffered, Bilal said “Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened.”

He shared the video of vandalism at his home and captioned it, “This is just a glimpse of what I have suffered.”

“I never spoke about it. People should know that being famous is not a privilege but in fact can be problematic sometimes. I believe in bodily autonomy and safety for all. Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened.”

“I am not proud of engaging in a physical fight but I am only human and it was a reaction to all the torture I suffered. I am sorry that my fans had to see this side of me and I do not intend to support or promote violence.