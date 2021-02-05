Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 05 2021
Ayeza Khan gushes over ‘Ertugrul’ actress Gulsim Ali in Turkish language

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan recently visited Turkey for shooting for a Pakistani brand and it seems she is learning Turkish language for future collaborations with fellow stars.

Ayeza Khan and Turkish actress Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun worked together for their upcoming project.

The Mehar Posh star also shared sweet photos with Gulsim, who essays the role of Aslihan in historical drama series Dirlis: Ertugrul, from her visit.

Also, like Turkish stars, Ayeza Khan seems learning Turkish language for future collaborations with them.

Recently, Gulsim shared a sweet video clip of herself from the latest shoot on Instagram and Ayeza can’t stop gushing over her in Turkish language.

Ayeza Khan dropped comment in Turkish language, saying “Güzel (beautiful) @gyulsim” followed by heart-eyed emoticon.


