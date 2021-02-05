TikTok star Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show

JoJo Siwa is an American dancer, singer, actress, and YouTube personality with millions of followers on social media.



Siwa on Wednesday appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where she opened up about going public as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The viral teen star has millions of followers -- almost 32 million on Tik Tok alone.



According to CNN, Siwa said she realized that doing a Tik Tok with members of the Pride House might out her and added that her friends and family were aware of her sexuality.



"It's not something I'm ashamed of," the 17-year-old said. "I just haven't shown the internet yet.'"



