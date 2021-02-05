Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 05 2021
By
Web Desk

TikTok star Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 05, 2021

JoJo Siwa is an American dancer, singer, actress, and YouTube personality with millions of followers on social media.

Siwa on Wednesday  appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where she opened up about  going public as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The viral teen star has millions of followers -- almost 32 million on Tik Tok alone.

According to CNN, Siwa said she realized that doing a Tik Tok with members of the Pride House might out her and added that her friends and family were aware of her sexuality.

"It's not something I'm ashamed of," the 17-year-old said. "I just haven't shown the internet yet.'"


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth heartbroken over completing 70 years on the throne: Here's why

Queen Elizabeth heartbroken over completing 70 years on the throne: Here's why
Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin hints at new project

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin hints at new project

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha's tell-all book sends shockwaves across Palace

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha's tell-all book sends shockwaves across Palace

Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Vogue' cover featuring Gigi Hadid

Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Vogue' cover featuring Gigi Hadid
Alisha Wainwright sings praises of Justin Timberlake post cheating scandal

Alisha Wainwright sings praises of Justin Timberlake post cheating scandal
SAG nominations: Emma Corrin says she is proud of everyone who worked on 'The Crown'

SAG nominations: Emma Corrin says she is proud of everyone who worked on 'The Crown'
2021 SAG Awards nominees: The full list

2021 SAG Awards nominees: The full list
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West facing 'hardest' part of separation

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West facing 'hardest' part of separation
The Weeknd opens up about performing at Super Bowl 2021 halftime gig

The Weeknd opens up about performing at Super Bowl 2021 halftime gig

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack with BTS photos of John Legend's music video

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack with BTS photos of John Legend's music video
Photos: Priyanka Chopra gushes over her and Nick Jonas’s matching tattoo

Photos: Priyanka Chopra gushes over her and Nick Jonas’s matching tattoo
Check out Lil Uzi Vert's $24m diamond implanted on his forehead

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's $24m diamond implanted on his forehead

Latest

view all