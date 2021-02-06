Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Chadwick Boseman nominated for a record-breaking four SAG Awards this year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman has set new records after he was nominated for four Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021.

The Black Panther star led the nominations of the SAG Awards with his multiple nods for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as well as Da 5 Bloods.

The deceased actor landed a nomination in the male lead actor category for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the male supporting actor category for the Spike Lee-directorial as well as the ensemble category of both the films.

Boseman was also nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for the Golden Globes this year as well.

Earlier, he posthumously received the Actor Tribute Award at the IFP Gotham Awards as well, which was accepted by his widow Simone Ledward on his behalf.

Accepting the award, Ledward tearfully remembered her late husband: "As an artist, an actor and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth. He is the most honest person I've ever met. Because he didn't just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it—in himself, in those around him and in the moment."

More From Entertainment:

Julie Andrews leads tributes to her 'cherished friend' Christopher Plummer

Julie Andrews leads tributes to her 'cherished friend' Christopher Plummer
Taylor Swift responds to lawsuit from Evermore theme park in Utah

Taylor Swift responds to lawsuit from Evermore theme park in Utah
Natalie Portman spotted with a baby bump in new photos

Natalie Portman spotted with a baby bump in new photos

Jennifer Lawrence ‘bleeding profusely’ after getting eyelid cut in glass explosion

Jennifer Lawrence ‘bleeding profusely’ after getting eyelid cut in glass explosion

K-Pop fans battle AOC detractors with photos of fluffy animals

K-Pop fans battle AOC detractors with photos of fluffy animals
Barack Obama's production company to adapt Mohsin Hamid’s novel into a film

Barack Obama's production company to adapt Mohsin Hamid’s novel into a film

Christopher Plummer, who portrayed Tolstoy, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, who portrayed Tolstoy, dead at 91
Piers Morgan calls out Prince Harry: ‘It's all become very tedious’

Piers Morgan calls out Prince Harry: ‘It's all become very tedious’
Prince Charles, Camilla undergoing horrendous ‘abuse’

Prince Charles, Camilla undergoing horrendous ‘abuse’
The power Kate Middleton’s parents ‘hold’ over the royal family unearthed

The power Kate Middleton’s parents ‘hold’ over the royal family unearthed
Maya Ali drops jaws as she struts her stuff on runway

Maya Ali drops jaws as she struts her stuff on runway
Lady Gaga sheds light on her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day to dream'

Lady Gaga sheds light on her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day to dream'

Latest

view all