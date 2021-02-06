Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 06 2021
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik want their daughter to explore their Islamic roots

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Gigi Hadid is opening up about her and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s parenting methods for their daughter Khai.

The 25-year-old fashion icon opened up about the new parents teaching their four-month-old daughter about the different backgrounds, cultures and religions that represent her.

Speaking about what religion her daughter will follow, with Zayn hailing from a Muslim background and Gigi also have Islamic roots through her father, the model said she wants Khai to explore.

"I felt like I was allowed to learn about every religion when I was a kid. I think it's good to take different pieces of different religions that you connect with, and I think that's how we'll do that," she said in her interview to Vogue.

"I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing," she went on to say.

She also opened up about the Islamophobia that she and her brother Anwar Hadid had to tackle growing up and how she wants her daughter to deal with it differently.

"My brother, when he was in elementary school, someone said to him, 'Your dad's a terrorist,' because that was after 9/11,” she said.

"I think that [Zayn and I] both want our daughter to understand fully all of her background — and also we want to prepare her," she continued.

"If someone does say something to her at school, we want to give her the tools to understand why other kids would do that and where that comes from,” she added.

Gigi grew up in a family of immersed faith as her father, Mohamed Hadid is a Palestinian Muslim while her mother, Yolanda Hadid is Christian.

Zayn on the other hand, also grew up in a Muslim family with his roots in Pakistan.

