Court issues notices in actress Sophia Mirza’s children smuggling case

Court issues notices in actress Sofia Mirza’s children smuggling case

A court in Lahore has issued notices to the lawyers of both the parties for argument on February 8 over the bail plea of accused Sadaf Naaz in actress and model Sophia Mirza’s daughters smuggling case.

The hearing of the case against the accused pertaining to the trafficking of Sophia’s children abroad was held in District court Lahore.

The judge issued notices to the lawyers of both parties for arguments for February 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, Sophia Mirza has said that her daughters were smuggled abroad via human trafficking.

She also alleged that her former husband was also involved in the kidnapping of her kids.