Showbiz
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Reema Khan feeling fortunate to get 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani star Reema Khan got the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and shared video of it with the fans, saying “feeling fortunate to get my second dose”.

Reema, who resides in US since she got married in 2011, took to Instagram and shared a video of her wherein she can be seen receiving the vaccine.

She captioned the video, “feeling fortunate to get my 2nd dose of covid 19 vaccine!”

Reema also shared another video and wrote, “Got the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine #StayHealthy #staysafe.”

Khan got her first shot on January 19, 2021. She had also posted the video at that time with caption, “Finally Got the First #covid19 vaccine dose.”

