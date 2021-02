Pakistan´s Hasan Ali (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa´s Rassie van der Dussen (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 8, 2021. -AFP

RAWALPINDI: The second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Set a daunting 370-run target, South Africa finished the fourth day on 127-1 with Markram on 59 and Dussen unbeaten on 48. The tourists will need another 243 runs to level the series on the final day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan need eight more wickets to win the Test.

Catch the live action here and refer to the website for updates on the Test match.